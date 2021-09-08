Jackson Madison County School System started classes today with a mask required protocol

Madison County Schools began classes today with a mask mandate. Most parents seem to be on board with the board’s decision to mask up. Last week the Jackson Madison County School System signed a joint resolution with the COVID-19 task force that enforces a new mask required protocol starting today. While most parents agree with the mandate… Jimmie Cole (JMCSS Grandparent) stated, “I think it should be mandatory for everyone to wear their mask. Just like it should be mandatory for everyone to get their shots.”