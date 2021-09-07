This Is 'The Stupidest Thing in the History of Golf'

Chuhai Labs’ Cursed to Golf is making a showing at PAX West this weekend, and we had the chance to head out to the course for a few holes of digital roguelike driving, putting, rocket-balling! The title is headed to Switch and PC next year, and combines turn-based golfing with roguelike elements as you traverse 18 dungeons worth of hazards, traps, and big plays. With some assistance from the mysterious but jovial Scotsman, you must beat the Groundskeeper and bust your way out of Golf Purgatory. On the plus side, you have adorable little ghost animations since you’re dead-ish.
