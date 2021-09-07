This Is 'The Stupidest Thing in the History of Golf'

Holy Cow, there are Holy Goats on the golf course. Last week a Holy Goat fence was erected on the slope to the right and below the eighth tee box. The fence is electric to keep the goats retained so don’t be tempted to touch. The Holy Goats are owned and operated by the Rev. Matthew Davis. Their job on the Little River Golf Course is to consume poison oak, brambles and unwanted vegetation. Course management asks that golfers do not try to retrieve that errant ball that lands among the goats. Please respect the temporary fence and drop a ball. Management thanks you. However, if you see your ball heading inside the goat fence how do you shout fore in goat? Lindy Peters says baaa ba while Pro Shop manager Kathy Shepley says ba baaa is the correct way to say fore in goat. Bill Speake maintains baaa is the way, Jason Carmichael bleated out baabaa as fore in golf while John Johansen shouted out baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Golfers who have played with John know that when John yells fore from the eighth tee he can be heard in Fort Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO