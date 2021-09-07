CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BiP's Pieper Blames 'Edited and Produced' Show for Brendan Drama

By Eliza Thompson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer side of the story. Pieper James is attempting to defend herself after her dramatic arrival on Bachelor in Paradise. “Just an [sic] gentle reminder that reality tv isn’t real,” the Oregon native, 24, wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 7. “An edited, produced, and cut down show isn’t going to show you every single thing said and done. An edited and produced show can’t show you conversations that happened before filming between friends.”

