Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19
Aside from asking for prayers, the former basketball player 'publicly apologizes' for people he might have hurt in the past after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks. AceShowbiz - Cedric Ceballos is asking for strength amid his battle with COVID-19. Having been hospitalized for 10 days, the former NBA star turned to Instagram to share a picture of him in hospital and ask for prayers.www.aceshowbiz.com
Comments / 0