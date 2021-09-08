CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Asks for Prayers From ICU as He Fights COVID-19

AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from asking for prayers, the former basketball player 'publicly apologizes' for people he might have hurt in the past after being hospitalized for nearly two weeks. AceShowbiz - Cedric Ceballos is asking for strength amid his battle with COVID-19. Having been hospitalized for 10 days, the former NBA star turned to Instagram to share a picture of him in hospital and ask for prayers.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Ceballos
Person
Pau Gasol
Person
Mark Mcmillian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu#Nba Championships#Icu#Lakers#Torchcigarbar#Therealpapagogc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAPopculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBAthefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBAPosted by
The Guardian

A national anthem law may have finally silenced the NBA’s most outspoken owner

As a Texas law that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion continues to make shockwaves around the world, another measure in the state goes largely unnoticed. Effective as of last Wednesday, it requires any Texas professional sports team that receives state funding to play the national anthem during games. That measure, which began life in February with bipartisan support, has been dubbed the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act. But basketball fans may soon come to know it by another name – the Mark Cuban Rule.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Cedric Ceballos Currently In ICU Battling Coronavirus

The Los Angeles Lakers of the mid-1990s can be a bit forgotten about at times especially as they came between the Showtime era of the 1980s and the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant run in the 2000s. While the likes of Eddie Jones and Nick Van Exel are remembered fondly, one name who rarely gets brought up is Cedric Ceballos.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Reveals He Received Death Threats For Saying Hakeem Olajuwon Was '20 Times Better Than Tim Duncan'

Despite winning championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Robert Horry unintentionally earned much hate from Spurs fans after messing with the franchise's biggest idol. A couple of years ago, the 7x NBA champion talked about two former teammates, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan. He picked between the two legends, going with the Houston Rockets icon, saying he was 20 times better than Duncan. During an old appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Horry said:
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former NBA All-Star Reveals He’s Been Hospitalized

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos shared on Tuesday that he’s been in the hospital for 10 days now. Ceballos, 52, has been battling COVID-19. He’s been in the ICU for 10 days, as a result. “On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Is Focused on Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA offseason thus far back during the 2021 NBA Draft. They were able to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards on draft night to set their whole offseason in motion. Los Angeles traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl...

Comments / 0

Community Policy