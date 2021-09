Troy and Liliya Booth v. Five Star Construction LLC. Plaintiffs say defendant was hired in March 2021 to perform renovation at their home, that defendant engaged in dishonest and improper conduct, including but not limited to retaining money paid by plaintiffs for work and materials that defendant did not perform or deliver, and that work was deficient. Plaintiffs seek damages of not less than $55,779.52.

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO