Christopher Scott Beasley
Christopher Scott Beasley was born on January 5, 1995 in Fernandina Beach, FL. He passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 26 in Brunswick, GA. He is survived by his fiancé, Sierra Robinson; his children, Brynleigh and Bentley Beasley; his parents, Chris and Laura Beasley, Tanja Andrews; his siblings, Tori Beasley, Courtland Beasley, Tyler Beasley, and Seth Beasley. He is also survived by his grandparents Luman and Megan Beasley, Gail Burnham, Bonn and Waltzie Arenas, and Chuck and Marion Royse.www.charltoncountyherald.com
