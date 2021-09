Adventurers would be nothing without their potions and Potion Tycoon gives you the chance to be their primary supplier. As suspect as that sounds, it’s only sensible to make sure your avatar is laden with potions before you head off to fight a boss. There’d be a lot more dead chosen ones if it wasn’t for the thankless shopkeepers who toil to manufacture health potions, magical drafts and other bottled pick-me-ups. Sure, Cloud Strife and friends may have been too stupid to use a Phoenix Down when that character bit the dust, but that’s entirely their fault.

