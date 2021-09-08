Scottsbluff residents hear proposals for new tax plans

Local taxpayers converged on the Midwest Theater on Tuesday evening to learn more about the potential future of the state’s tax system. State Sen. Steve Erdman and former State Sen. Jim Smith presented their plans for reforming Nebraska’s taxes to an audience of around 70. The presentation, titled “Taxpayers Decide: Two Visions for Nebraska Tax Reform,” was the first of three events held on consecutive days in cities across the state. It was presented by the Platte Institute for Economic Research.