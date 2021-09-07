Tripwire CEO Stepping Down Following His Support for Texas Anti-Abortion Law
Tripwire CEO, John Gibson, is stepping down following Gibson tweeting his support of the newly introduced Texas anti-abortion law which went into effect this month. Vox reports that the new anti-abortion law introduced in Texas, known as Senate Bill 8, would “effectively ban abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy." The law has been heavily criticized by the public and violates earlier rulings which help protect a person's right to choose to have an abortion.www.cgmagonline.com
