Texas State

Tripwire CEO Stepping Down Following His Support for Texas Anti-Abortion Law

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTripwire CEO, John Gibson, is stepping down following Gibson tweeting his support of the newly introduced Texas anti-abortion law which went into effect this month. Vox reports that the new anti-abortion law introduced in Texas, known as Senate Bill 8, would “effectively ban abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy." The law has been heavily criticized by the public and violates earlier rulings which help protect a person's right to choose to have an abortion.

www.cgmagonline.com

Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
Breaking down Texas' abortion law

There are a lot of questions around Texas' new abortion law. Josh Blackman, professor at South Texas College of Law, stops by Houston's Morning Show to discuss.
Tripwire Interactive CEO Resigns Amid Anti-Abortion Tweet Controversy

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has resigned from his position faster than you can say “pro-life” after his post on social media supporting a controversial anti-abortion law in Texas sparked controversy on the internet. Just two days after Gibson made the comments, Tripwire Interactive’s official Twitter account announced that Gibson would be stepping down, with co-founder Alan Wilson replacing him as CEO.
Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is Stepping Down

Merely a day after voicing support of the new Texas heartbeat abortion bill, we’ve learned the Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down due to associated subsequent outrage. While Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson is stepping down, their co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson will take over...
Maneater studio Tripwire’s CEO has quit following backlash at anti-abortion comments

The CEO of Tripwire Interactive has stepped down following the backlash to his decision to publicly back recent anti-abortion legislation. John Gibson, the CEO of Maneater and Killing Floor developer Tripwire, tweeted his support on Saturday for the US Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new law in Texas that bans abortions for most women.
Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down After Massive Pro-Life Backlash

The Texas laws banning abortion have seen large amounts of backlash and recently Tripwire Interactive's CEO John Gibson decided to voice his support for the law. This was met with massive backlash, even supporting studios who worked for Tripwire like Shipwright Studios decided to cut support from the company. Now after a harsh weekend, Gibson has stepped down from his position.
Tech CEO and self-proclaimed ‘pro-life gamer’ steps down after backing Texas abortion law

The CEO of an American video game company has stepped down following backlash over his support for the controversial abortion law that was passed in Texas last week. TripWire issued a statement on Monday announcing that John Gibson has stepped down and co-founder Alan Wilson will take over as the interim CEO."His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment," the statement read.Mr Gibson tweeted on...
Chivalry 2 Developer Distances Itself from Tripwire Interactive President's Support of the Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has distanced itself from the opinion recently expressed by John Gibson, President of publisher Tripwire Interactive, who spoke in favor of the recent Texas six-week abortion ban. "Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer...
[Updated] Tripwire President Starts Controversy by Supporting Texas Abortion Law

Update 2 9/6: Torn Banner Studios, the developers of Chivalry 2 (published by Tripwire Interactive) have condemned Gibson's remarks in a tweet, saying:. We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2. This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights.
Shame on Texas for its anti-abortion law | Column

Yes, it’s invasive and hypocritical, too, and we’ll get to that soon enough. But first, let us spare a moment for how purely, intensely and prodigiously strange it is. As you’ve likely heard, Texas’ new anti-abortion law, which the Supreme Court refused to block on Wednesday night, bars termination of pregnancy after six weeks — long before a woman generally even knows she’s carrying — with no exception for incest or rape. But it imposes no criminal sanctions.
Lyft Responds To New Texas Anti-Abortion Law

Ride share company Lyft is creating a driver legal defense fund to cover those who are sued under the new anti-abortion law that was passed in Texas last week. SB8 which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in June, empowers any private individual to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an abortion in Texas after six weeks gestation.
