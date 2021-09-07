Tripwire CEO Stepping Down Following His Support for Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The CEO of an American video game company has stepped down following backlash over his support for the controversial abortion law that was passed in Texas last week. TripWire issued a statement on Monday announcing that John Gibson has stepped down and co-founder Alan Wilson will take over as the interim CEO."His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment," the statement read.Mr Gibson tweeted on...

LAW ・ 8 DAYS AGO