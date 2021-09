Happy Labor Day, raise your glass to the union organizers who brought you the 40-hour week and the weekend. What? Didn’t you know the first Monday of September is a celebration of organized labor? As loyal readers know, I’ve been dredging up under-reported historical facts lately, and the long weekend that marks the unofficial end of summer was created by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor in 1894.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 10 DAYS AGO