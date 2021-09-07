CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

7 takeaways from Bears' first unofficial depth chart of 2021 regular season

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart of the season ahead of their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams. When looking at Chicago’s first depth chart, there are some things that still aren’t much of a surprise — Andy Dalton being listed as the starting quarterback and the Bears’ top wide receivers listed as Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin. But there are some notable things, including the starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and kick returners.

bearswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Ir#Swiss Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy