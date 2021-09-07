7 takeaways from Bears' first unofficial depth chart of 2021 regular season

The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart of the season ahead of their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams. When looking at Chicago’s first depth chart, there are some things that still aren’t much of a surprise — Andy Dalton being listed as the starting quarterback and the Bears’ top wide receivers listed as Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin. But there are some notable things, including the starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and kick returners.