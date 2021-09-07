Amador COVID-19 Update

Amador County Public Health reports 96 more cases since last Tuesday’s update, bringing the total laboratory confirmed case count to 2,748. Of the new cases this week, 82 were unvaccinated. The current cases include 35 children under the age of 18 years, 38 aged 18-49, 15 aged 50-64, 8 age 65 and above; 25 residing in Ione, 20 in Jackson, 8 living in Plymouth/surrounding areas, 16 in Pine Grove, 13 residing in Pioneer, 12 in Sutter Creek/Amador City, and 2 residing in Volcano. 1,514 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 2021 to date. Investigation has also confirmed 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The individuals who passed were 3 males, 1 in his 40s, 1 in his 80s, and 1 in his 90s.