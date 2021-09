Fort Osage has put the rest of Class 5 on alert. The Indians, who beat Class 5’s then No. 9 ranked Staley 36-21 on Friday, have shown just how good they can be. Look no further than Friday’s game. Fort Osage won by 15 points, but it could’ve, and should’ve been worse. The Indians had three, yes, three Larenzo Fenner touchdowns called back due to penalties.