San Juanita Barboza Rodriguez
San Juanita Barboza Rodriguez, 72, of Willmar, died Monday, September 6th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, September 13th at Assembly of God in Willmar. Visitation will be 3-5:00 pm, Sunday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Willmar.
