Olivia, MN

Marjorie Fesenmaier

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie Fesenmaier, age 92, of Olivia died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 5, 2021 with family. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation is on Friday, September 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.

