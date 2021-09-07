Marjorie Fesenmaier
Marjorie Fesenmaier, age 92, of Olivia died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 5, 2021 with family. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation is on Friday, September 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN.www.willmarradio.com
