Clearwater, ID

IDFG to Stock 4,350 Catchable-Sized Rainbow Trout in Clearwater Region Waters Throughout September

By Jennifer Bruns, Regional Communications Manager
 6 days ago
LEWISTON - Summer isn't quite over yet! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the last days of summer while you can! Throughout September, Idaho Fish and Game staff will be stocking nearly 4,350 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout in locations across the Clearwater Region. Stocking information, including the date/time, body of water, and number of fish to be stocked can be found below.

