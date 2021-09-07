CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn, OR

Woodburn girls soccer battles Crescent Valley to 2-2 draw

By Tanner Russ
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

A late equalizer from Woodburn captain Myranda Marquez gave the Bulldogs a draw in their season debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybLGE_0bpUvk2q00

It was a clash of two heavyweights in the girls soccer standings. Crescent Valley was the No. 2 ranked team in the preseason polls at 5A and Woodburn was the No. 3 ranked team at 4A in the preseason polls, and both collided in Woodburn on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Ultimately, neither came away with a win as the two teams battled to a 2-2 draw.

It was the home team who struck first. Crescent Valley was called for a handball outside the goalie box and a free kick was taken. The ensuing strike bounced off the Raider's goalkeepers gloves and Woodburn junior Cassidy Garibaldo was there to clean it up, putting the ball in the back of the net eight minutes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8LWJ_0bpUvk2q00

"One of the things we talked about right before the game … is the idea of coming out hard in the first 10 minutes," Woodburn coach Andrea Whiteman said. "We use the analogy of a balloon and that you're trying to poke a hole in the other team's balloon and when you score a goal early, it starts deflating earlier. Then as you start to score more, you poke more holes, and it starts to deflate even faster."

Woodburn had several more chances at goal in the first half, but the score remained 1-0 when the halftime horn sounded. The defense made life difficult for the Crescent Valley offense, limiting good looks on goal during the first stanza.

The next 40 minutes saw the game take on a totally different vibe. Crescent Valley came out firing, making inroads into the Woodburn backline. It was in the 22nd minute the Raiders evened the game up to a goal apiece when senior Meredith Merten blasted a shot into the top left corner of the net.

In the 17th minute Merten did it again, putting the ball away to give Crescent Valley a 2-1 lead. Woodburn goalkeeper Litzy Gonzalez blocked a Raider's shot on goal a minute later, which would prove pivotal down the stretch.

Woodburn junior Luz Rojas was moving down the left side of the pitch and crossed the ball over to a wide-open Myranda Marquez, who put the ball past the keeper into the left-hand side of the goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gq9k_0bpUvk2q00

"It happens a lot with her playing center mid … people mark her up in the middle," Whiteman said. "It's easier for her to get lost in the middle when there's a bunch of people around her. That was one of the adjustments we made in the second half was to move her onto the wing so she would be wide open. Then that beautiful ball from Luz came in, and we know she can finish so it's just a matter of getting it to her."

The equalizer came at the 15-minute mark, and it would remain there when the game ended.

"I think what we're going to be working on this year is, I don't think the girls know how good they are," Whiteman said. "Their confidence is there, but it could be even higher. At halftime we talked about when we step, step with purpose. Going in hard to the ball. Those are what we're going to work on going into the season."

Woodburn (0-0-1) heads into league play next when they host Sweet Home (1-1) on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. Crescent Valley (1-1-1) will play North Bend (0-1) on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Canby XC: Cougar boys run well in preview

The TRL Preview meet offered Three Rivers League coaches and athletes a chance to gauge where they are. Runners and coaches across the Three Rivers League got a chance to eyeball one another during the Sept. 8 TRL Preview meet at Oregon City High School. The Canby boys had a...
Portland Tribune

Elusive win slips away against Hawks

Caldera explodes in second half to get an 8-0 victory over Cowgirl soccer team. The Crook County High School girls soccer team dropped a pair of matches this past week, falling 8-0 on Tuesday to Caldera, then losing a close 1-0 match to La Pine on Saturday. Tuesday at home,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Takeaways: Sherwood girls soccer hands Grant first loss

Sherwood girls soccer uses two second half goals to pick up first win of 2021 season.{obj:56780:The top 10 matchup between Grant and Sherwood High School girls soccer} on Tuesday, Sept. 14, appeared to be in favor of the Generals, who came in not allowing a goal in their first three games while the Bowmen had only scored two. But that's why they play the games. Sherwood put up two second half goals to hand Class No. 2-ranked Grant its first loss of and gave the No. 9 Bowmen their first. Here are three takeaways from the pitch: Finding a...
SHERWOOD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Timbers back at home

Portland, riding three-match win streak, plays at Providence Park on Wednesday for the first time in a month.The Portland Timbers play Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Providence Park for the first time in a month. With the Colorado Rapids visiting, they hope to play more like the team that has posted three consecutive shutouts than like the team that gave up six goals to rival Seattle back on Aug. 15. "The last game we played here was a nightmare for all of us," defender Larrys Mabiala said. In explaining what has changed since that horrific outing, Mabiala pointed to cohesiveness and...
MLS
Portland Tribune

Smiles, big rides highlight annual Paulina Rodeo

Several NFR-experienced athletes take part in Upper County tradition of the Paulina Rodeo. The 72nd Annual Paulina Rodeo is in the books, and it is a rodeo to remember. It isn't often that a small town amateur rodeo attracts former National Finals Rodeo performers, but then Paulina isn't just any amateur rodeo.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy