Ethereum price is in a consolidation phase around $3,267. Expect a break lower first in the breakout. Support comes in for Ethereum around $3,018. Ethereum (ETH) is in a consolidation phase, with the symmetrical triangle being formed since September 7. Price action is getting squeezed in from both sides with lower highs and higher lows. With two tests on the upside of the symmetrical triangle, this acts as an element a little more in favor of the sellers and a break to the downside. These two additional entries have provided sellers some more opportunities to get short Ethereum, where buyers only had one chance to get in for a long. That was with just one test of the green ascending trend line.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO