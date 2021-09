Rudder senior outside hitter Jordyn Pfeffer rarely takes a turn on the service line for the Ranger volleyball team. Tuesday, her string of 10 consecutive serves, including three service aces, helped the Lady Rangers finish off a dominant fourth set in clinching the 16-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 victory over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play on Tuesday night at The Armory.