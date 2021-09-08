CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football has ‘legit chance’ to land 4-Star WR Shazz Preston

Cover picture for the articleTexas Football Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. There are some very interesting developments that are coming about in one key race for a commitment this week pertaining to the 2022 Texas football recruiting class. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian will be looking for a decision in their favor from the highly touted four-star St. James (LA) wide receiver Shazz Preston when he announces his commitment, likely coming this fall.

