A public Open House will again be held this year 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society, 1833 8th St. NW in Albuquerque (Map here). There will be free admission, free food and free entertainment. Best of all, the public will get to see the locomotive up close and in person. Check out the EVENTS page for more information.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO