If I own a shared property and have gotten then homestead act can the other owners sell the hole property?

There are a number of factors that might bear on the answer, so you should consult with a real estate attorney to determine your rights and obligations. In general, though, if you are a joint owner, without restriction, you have an equal right to use the property along with your other joint owners. If that is the case, then, no, they cannot unilaterally kick you off your property. But in the event of a dispute, they could seek to partition the property, either by splitting it up or by sale with the proceeds divided, which in either event would need to be determined by the court. Again, you should consult with a real estate attorney.