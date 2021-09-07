CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Good For Thee, But Not Me

queensjewishlink.com
 7 days ago

This issue can apply to anything really, but since the email writer wrote about it for dating, that is how I will address it. But it can be applied to “Do as I say, not as I do” or “That outfit looks great on you, but I’d never wear it.” I’m sure you can all think of similar situations.

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thee#Bullying#Shadchanim#Redt
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
POZ

Why Not Me?

The woman came out of the office and called out my number. She was plump, with blonde wavy hair and was wearing a floral wrap dress. I followed her into the small office. It was bare-bones: a desk, two chairs, a window. The walls were a dingy white, and black file cabinets lined the far wall. I sat down on the hard, wooden chair, glancing down at the legal pad on her desk. A number was written at the top of the page; farther down, it read “results: positive.” I could feel my heart stop. My mind started racing: Was that my number? Maybe that was from the last patient. No, it isn’t mine. I must have read it wrong. She pulled her chair closer to the desk and moved the pad away from my view. She started saying how she was sorry to tell me that my results came back positive. I thought, You’re sorry? It’s not happening to you! You didn’t cause this—I did!
SOCIETY
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Stacey Dooley causes a stir in slinky silk dress

Stacey Dooley's outfits always have us in awe, and the Strictly Come Dancing star's look was no exception on Sunday. The 34-year-old looked stunning in a slinky silk midi dress from Bernadette, which she rented through popular app By Rotation. Stacey is a big advocate for sustainable fashion, and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy