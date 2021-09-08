Notes: Dan Skipper waived with injury settlement, could return to Lions in 2021
On Monday, the Detroit Lions waived offensive tackle Dan Skipper from injured reserve with an injury settlement. Skipper suffered an injury in the preseason finale that resulted in him getting carted off. He was initially waived/injured shortly thereafter and reverted to the Lions’ IR after clearing waivers. He’ll now go on waivers again, but if he clears again, he will become an unrestricted free agent.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0