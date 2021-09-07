GigaOm Solution Profile: Ionir
Ionir is a container-native, software-defined storage solution for Kubernetes with full container storage interface (CSI) compatibility and advanced data service capabilities. Its main differentiating feature is data teleportation, an innovative remote replication feature that enables users to move applications and data across public cloud and on-premises infrastructures seamlessly and with no service disruption. Ease of use, performance, and agility are other key characteristics of the product, making it attractive for deployments of all kinds.gigaom.com
Comments / 0