Farm and Food Workers Relief Program to Award $700 Million in Grants

A new competitive grant funding initiative known as the Farm and Food Workers Relief program was recently announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The program aims to provide support for farmworkers, meatpacking workers, and front-line grocery workers for pandemic-related health and safety costs. A total of $700 million is being made available to support the new program through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is setting aside $20 million specifically for front-line grocery workers. At least one pilot project will be developed to evaluate methods for assisting grocery workers moving forward.