Photo of Indiana boys paying respects to military funeral draws nationwide praise

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) — Two Batesville boys hit the brakes on their bikes when they came across a military funeral and burial service last week. The service at Batesville Methodist Cemetery was for 89-year-old Charles Everett Yorn. Jacqi Hornbach witnessed the boys stopping, standing still with their hands folded behind their backs and took a picture of it. She later would post it on Facebook. It read: