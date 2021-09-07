CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Former Madison County detention specialist charged with assault, official misconduct

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Madison County detention specialist is charged with assault and official misconduct in connection with an assault on an inmate in the Madison County Jail. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says in September 2020, agents began investigating a report of an inmate assault in the jail and later developed information identifying 22-year-old JohnMichael Flowers as the individual responsible. Flowers is no longer employed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Madison County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
The Hill

Blinken grilled in first hearing since Afghanistan withdrawal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his first public appearance before Congress on Monday to answer a barrage of questions about the Biden administration’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. The nation’s top diplomat also came under scrutiny over the administration’s plans for Afghan allies left behind and the fate of more...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi

Comments / 0

Community Policy