Vermicomposting Bin Can Be Good for Your Garden

You love your flower garden, and you’ve even tried your hand at growing your own vegetables. Now round out your beds or containers by planting these elegant ornamental grasses. They're amazing accent plants that sway in the breeze and add winter interest when left intact after the growing season ends. There are two types of perennial ornamental grasses: Cool season, which grow when temperatures are cool in the spring, then go dormant in summer’s heat; and warm season, which grow best in warm weather. There are also annual grasses, which need to be replanted every year, although they will sometimes make it through the winter in warm climates. Ornamental grasses range in size from about a foot to five feet tall. Most need full sun (at least 6 hours of direct sun), but read the plant tag or description so you know what you’re buying.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO