CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smithtown, NY

Tickets on sale now for Save the Smithtown Theatre fundraiser

By Heidi Sutton
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown invites the community to a Save the Smithtown Theatre benefit performance on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and wine and beer will be served at 6:30 p.m. Join some of Long Island’s most talented performers for an evening of community connection & entertainment as the nonprofit organization strives towards its goal of purchasing the Smithtown Theatre. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information or to order, call 631-724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithtown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Beer#Wine#Save
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy