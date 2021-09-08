Tickets on sale now for Save the Smithtown Theatre fundraiser

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown invites the community to a Save the Smithtown Theatre benefit performance on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and wine and beer will be served at 6:30 p.m. Join some of Long Island’s most talented performers for an evening of community connection & entertainment as the nonprofit organization strives towards its goal of purchasing the Smithtown Theatre. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information or to order, call 631-724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.