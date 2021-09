In one week, Shopoff Realty Investments is launching the sales of Parkhouse Residences, the only new condominium development on the horizon for Newport Beach. A selection of residences priced from $2 million to more than $4 million will be available as part of the first release of homes. The initial sales release will feature a selection of three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Part of the $1.25 billion master-planned community of Uptown Newport located near Jamboree Road and MacArthur Boulevard, Parkhouse is comprised of five five-story buildings featuring a limited collection of 30 homes with a combination of three-bedroom, half-floor flats and two-story penthouses.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO