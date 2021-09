Investing.com – The FTSE 100 began the week on a positive footing with energy names leading the way higher as oil prices rallied. BP (LON:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) were two of the best performing stocks in the blue-chip index as oil prices continued their recent run of gains. The latest report from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates that 48.56% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is shut-in in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO