Enbridge to buy Moda from EnCap for $3bn

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 8 days ago

Enbridge said the deal significantly advances its US Gulf Coast export strategy and connectivity to low-cost and long-lived reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. It also said the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to its financial outlook. President and chief executive officer Al Monaco said: "We're...

www.sharecast.com

spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Perfect Storm for Natural Gas—What Are the Top Stock Picks?

Natural gas has become one of the best-performing commodities in 2021. On Sept. 8, the prices rose to a 7.5-year high. The prices have risen by nearly 100 percent YTD due to rising demand and supply concerns. Since investors want to bet on this red-hot commodity, many of them want to know what the best natural gas stocks are to buy now.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: VAALCO Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. VAALCO’s strategy is to increase reserves and production through the development and exploitation of international oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s properties are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Readies Gulf Pipeline Restarts

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is gearing up to restart oil pipelines off the U.S. Gulf Coast, potentially moving the region’s top driller one step closer to restoring some production shut by Hurricane Ida. Most of the pipelines will be ready to operate within a week, according to a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

Best Energy Penny Stocks to Buy As The Industry Climbs? 3 to Watch

On September 13th, energy penny stocks saw major bullish momentum to start the day. While there is some news that could be causing this, there is also excitement regarding the long-term of the energy industry. If we look at energy wholly, we can break it down into two rather obvious categories.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
irei.com

Enbridge to acquire Moda Midstream assets for $3b

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge is planning to pay $3 billion in cash for liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream assets, including the nation’s largest crude export terminal by volume, Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC). Located in Ingleside, Texas, MIEC loaded more than 25 percent of all U.S. Gulf Coast...
INDUSTRY
expressnews.com

San Antonio-based Encap Flatrock selling nation's largest crude oil export terminal to Enbridge

The nation’s largest crude oil export terminal is being sold by its San Antonio-based owner to Enbridge, the Canadian pipeline giant, for $3 billion. Encap Flatrock Midstream, based on the far North Side, said Tuesday it’s selling the Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi and other assets owned by its subsidiary Moda Midstream LLC. Moda acquired the terminal in 2018 for an undisclosed price.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worldoil.com

Enbridge to expand U.S. oil export capacity with $3B Moda Midstream deal

(Bloomberg) --Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion to add U.S. Gulf Coast oil export capacity. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Enbridge agrees with EnCap on a $3 billion deal to acquire crude export terminal Ingleside Energy Center

Enbridge Inc. announced Tuesday an agreement with EnCap Flatrock Midstream to buy Moda Midstream Operating LLC in a cash deal valued at $3.0 billion. Enbridge expects the deal to "immediately and strongly" add to cash flow and earning to share upon closing, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. Under terms of the deal, Enbridge will acquire a 100% interest in the Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi, Texas, which Enbridge said is North America's largest crude export terminal. Enbridge said it will also acquire a 20% interest in the Cactus II Pipeline, a 100% interest in the Viola pipeline and a 100% interest in the Taft Terminal. "With close proximity to world-class Permian reserves, and with cost effective and efficient export infrastructure, our new Enbridge Ingleside terminal will be critical to capitalizing on North America's energy advantage," said Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco. Enbridge's stock, which edged up 0.1% in premarket trading, has rallied 25.1% year to date, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has run up 28.3% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.8%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Enbridge agrees to buy Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion

Enbridge agreed to buy Moda Midstream Operating, a Houston-based liquids terminaling and logistics company, for $3 billion from EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Why it matters: This includes MEIC, the largest crude oil export terminal in the U.S. and the subject of a recent lawsuit filed by two Native American tribes over expansion plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Enbridge to Start Moving Crude in New Pipeline

(Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc. is getting ready to ship crude from the oil sands in the first new cross-border oil-sands conduit built between Canada and the U.S. in years. The company is offering 620,000 barrels a day of capacity in its Line 3 oil pipeline in October, according to a notice it sent to shippers. The Line 3 project will replace and older Line 3 that can ship about 390,000 barrels a day. The project is scheduled to go into operation in the fourth quarter, according to an email from Enbridge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Chevron (CVX), Mercuria to Form JV to Buy American Natural Gas

Chevron Corporation’s CVX subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. recently inked agreements with one of the world's leading integrated energy and commodities firms Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria) to form a joint venture (JV). The new JV will buy American Natural Gas LLC (ANG), a Saratoga Springs, New York-based company, which operates 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Utility Point to cease trading in tough energy market

A UK energy provider with more than 200,000 customers is about to cease trading in a market hit by rising wholesale prices and a regulatory price cap, according to a report. Dorset-based Utility Point is preparing to tell employees and customers that efforts to find a buyer have failed, Sky News said. It is likely to be controlled by Ofgem, the industry regulator, which will transfer its customers to a large operator.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
incomeinvestors.com

Altus Midstream Co: Safe 9.2%-Yielding Natural Gas Stock Up 48% in 2021

ALTM Stock’s Price & Dividends Thrive in Difficult Times. The COVID-19 pandemic has hobbled many industries, but few were hit as hard as the energy sector, where demand and prices cratered as the economy ground to a halt. Despite one of the bleakest economic environments in 100 years, Altus Midstream Co (NASDAQ:ALTM) performed exceptionally well in 2020.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

It was a week when oil prices trended slightly upward and natural gas futures registered their highest settlement since February 2014. On the news front, American biggie ExxonMobil XOM confirmed another oil discovery off the coast of Guyana, while smaller rival Chevron CVX agreed to partner renewable fuel producer Gevo to boost the supply of sustainable aviation fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Street.Com

How the U.S. Became the World’s LNG Price Setter

The shale revolution has profoundly changed the market landscape for natural gas. The U.S. is now the largest nat gas producer in the world, due largely to technological development prompted by the shale renaissance. These advancements have substantially enhanced productivity and have cut costs per well. The changes have created...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

