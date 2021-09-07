vRA 8.4 deployment of template with no os (PXE boot/build) takes a long time to complete.

I have some cloud templates that are empty shells that I set the cpu, disk, and memory values for then these will network boot via PXE and install an operating system. The issue is that after the vm's are created its taking about 15-20 minutes before the event is triggered for "Compute Post Provision". Once that event hits I have everything I need to update our internal systems and successfully pxe build the system. I'm wondering if there is something I can set to help speed along the build. I know in the 7.x days there was a property I would set to specify the agent wasn't in use so I'm assuming something similar is going on here. Something is taking a while to timeout as I have no operating system, vmtools, etc running.