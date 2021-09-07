Orchestrator 7.6 keeps old connections?
It seems that my orchestrator uses old ActiveDirectory and/or REST - Connections, once defined in the inventory but deleted for long time, everytime the Orchestrator restarts. Example: In the past we defined an ActiveDirectory with basic authentication, just for tests. Then we deleted the AD-Entry from Inventory and later we created a new Entry with LDAPS. Every time when the orchestrator restarts, there are ldap-requests with basic auth, it seems, that the old entry is not deleted completely and initializes every restart.communities.vmware.com
