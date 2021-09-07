Orchestrator 7.6 keeps old connections?

This article will help you to understand the useradd command in Linux/Unix-based systems. As we all are aware that Linux is a multi-user and a multitasking operating system (OS). It has been built with a large number of commands from basic to advance. Here, we are going to see the ‘useradd’ command, it is also called ‘adduser’. In RHEL/CENTOS both (useradd and adduser) commands do the same functions/features, and there is no key difference between them, whereas it may not be true with other distros. The path of the ‘adduser’ is just a symbolic link to the ‘useradd’ command.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO