New Albany, MS

1011 Shannon, New Albany, Mississippi 38652

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis two-story custom residence contains 4,600 sf +/- with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The downstairs contains the master suite, kitchen with eat-in area, living room with gas fireplace, office, guest bath and formal dining room. The kitchen has a double oven, gas stove top, granite counters, lots of cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry room has its own sink and lots of cabinetry as well. The upstairs contains 3 bedrooms, two baths and a large playroom for the children or a den/TV room. There are 2 large unfinished storage areas in the attic on each side of the playroom and plenty of closet space inside the house, the garage and the patio. The property also features a 20' x 40' in-ground pool and 2.90 acres +/- for the kids to play along with a large shop to store your.

