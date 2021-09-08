Freshmen carry Ingomar to straight sets win

INGOMAR – Macie Phifer and Cadie Jo Byrd can make for a lethal 1-2 punch on the volleyball court.

That freshman duo sparked a pair of huge runs Tuesday night as Ingomar took down county rival East Union, 3-0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-23).

Byrd had six service aces and Phifer had three kills during a 19-1 run to close out the second set. That momentum did not carry over into the third, as East Union (9-6) opened up a 21-14 lead.

The Lady Falcons (7-6) finally woke up, as Phifer attacked relentlessly and recorded seven kills in an 11-2 run to clinch the match.

“We feed off them,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said of Byrd and Phifer. “If they’re rolling, we tend to follow.”

In Phifer, Ingomar boasts the type of player not a lot of third-year Class 1A programs have. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter finished with 18 kills, most of which were simply too hot for East Union to handle.

“Her game, as far as from last year to this year, is her jumping ability has really taken off,” Wilbanks said. “That’s really helped her play above the net and taken her game to a more elevated level this year.”

Phifer was the star of the first set, recording four kills and five aces. The Lady Falcons found a nice offensive groove and stayed in it until the third set.

That’s when East Union started having some success at the net. Phifer went quiet – until her closing flurry.

“Coach Andy just said it’s important that we win, but we needed to learn how to win in moments like those, especially in the third set when we started getting down,” Phifer said. “We kind of lost our momentum, and he was telling us we have to learn how to make our own momentum.”

Setter Lindsey Dillard played a big role, too. She finished with 14 assists.

Byrd finished with eight aces, and Ingomar had 19 as a team.

“We don’t usually come back like that,” Byrd said. “We made a step through tonight and accomplished a lot as a team.”