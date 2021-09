This September will be a big month for Travis County Emergency Service District No. 2, the Pflugerville Fire Department. The department marks the 10th anniversary of the Labor Day fires that occurred on Sept. 4, 2011, in Bastrop and the Austin area, including Pflugerville. In addition to remembering the Labor Day fires of 2011, the department also will see the retirement of Fire Chief Ron Moellenberg after over 44 years of faithful service. As with other fire departments across the country, the Pflugerville Fire Department also will pause on Sept. 11 to remember all of the lives lost on the somber 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on our country.

