[Images] Tottenham stars pictured training as the international break goes on. Tottenham will be cautiously optimistic at this stage of the season. They managed to win all three of their league outings in August meaning they are top of the table. Post that, the international break was on and a host of Spurs stars went to their respective nations to play the WC Qualifiers, while the Tottenham players who stayed back continue training at the club’s Hotspur Way facility.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO