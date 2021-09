Tottenham Hotspur have been left sweating on the fitness of Son Heung-min after the forward picked up a calf injury while on international duty with South Korea. The 29-year-old was ruled out of the country’s World Cup qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday with the Korea Football Association [KFA] confirming that he had sustained the injury prior to the match. “Heung-min felt uncomfortable in his right calf after training on the 6th [Monday], and as a result of the test, he was excluded from the entry to protect the player due to a right calf muscle sprain,” the organisation said in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO