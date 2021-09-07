CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama, IA

Orrie Lasley Sr.

tamatoledonews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrrie Lasley Sr., 79, of Tama, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home on the Meskwaki Settlement in rural Tama under the care of his family and Iowa River Hospice. Traditional Graveside Services will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the McIntosh Cemetery on the Meskwaki Settlement in rural Tama with Larry Lasley Sr. as speaker. A Traditional Wake was held Saturday evening at the Eagle Clan Ceremonial Building on the Meskwaki Settlement in rural Tama.

