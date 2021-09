WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Mechanics across the Tri-State Area are getting an influx of vehicles with water damage from last week’s storm, and experts warn if you’re in the market for a used car, beware, because those water-logged, damaged cars could end up being resold. Cars sitting soaked and stranded in the floodwaters are among stunning scenes from last week’s storm. Days later, mechanics remain flooded with cars to repair. Matthew Stern, the owner of Mirror Image Detailing in West Orange, says even a little water can do a lot of damage. “Just at this level, at times could be more than enough...

