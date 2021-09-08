CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFW women’s volleyball assistant coach accused of harassment, assault

By Caleb Hatch
Cover picture for the articleA Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball assistant coach has been accused of harassment and assault while head coach at her former job. Alexis Meeks-Rydell is being sued by Rachael DeMarcus and Alexis Silver for “a pattern and practice of blatant sexual harassment and sexual and other physical and emotional assault” while Meeks-Rydell was the head women’s volleyball coach at the University of South Alabama. This allegedly took place from Jan. 1, 2019 through the 2019-2020 school year.

