PFW women’s volleyball assistant coach accused of harassment, assault

A Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball assistant coach has been accused of harassment and assault while head coach at her former job. Alexis Meeks-Rydell is being sued by Rachael DeMarcus and Alexis Silver for “a pattern and practice of blatant sexual harassment and sexual and other physical and emotional assault” while Meeks-Rydell was the head women’s volleyball coach at the University of South Alabama. This allegedly took place from Jan. 1, 2019 through the 2019-2020 school year.