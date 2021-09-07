Electric Religious immerses himself in Métis culture in his latest album “Tragic Lover”
Award-winning Métis artist Electric Religious, also known as Brandon Baker, is set to release his sophomore album, Tragic Lover, on September 24. The album, created in collaboration with JUNO-nominated producer Brad Simons of Velveteen Music in Edmonton, explores lyrical and musical themes tied to Baker’s reconnection with his Métis roots. The heavy influence of guitar greats Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Garry Clarke Jr., John Mayer, and Django Reinhardt is audible. The collection of seven songs demonstrates a keen-eyed ability to unite themes of displacement, hope, intergenerational trauma, and healing through his songwriting.canadianbeats.ca
