CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Electric Religious immerses himself in Métis culture in his latest album “Tragic Lover”

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning Métis artist Electric Religious, also known as Brandon Baker, is set to release his sophomore album, Tragic Lover, on September 24. The album, created in collaboration with JUNO-nominated producer Brad Simons of Velveteen Music in Edmonton, explores lyrical and musical themes tied to Baker’s reconnection with his Métis roots. The heavy influence of guitar greats Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Garry Clarke Jr., John Mayer, and Django Reinhardt is audible. The collection of seven songs demonstrates a keen-eyed ability to unite themes of displacement, hope, intergenerational trauma, and healing through his songwriting.

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Drake Offers a Risk-Free Playlist of His Greatest Tropes in 'Certified Lover Boy': Album Review

Last month, in response to being doxxed by Kanye West, as their feud escalated while their respective album releases approached, Drake posted the most carefree possible video of himself — chuckling in a convertible, the Toronto night sky gliding behind him, a lover’s heart etched into his hairline, beaming and seemingly even tickled by the threat. On his just-released new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake responds again to West having disseminated his address, this time putting it in words. “Get that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps on “7am On Bridle Path,” easily the most instantly chattered-about track, firing shot after shot at his peer, sounding as unbothered as he looked on camera. Unlike West, whose trail of antics beefed up hype around the release of “Donda,” Drake projects contentment, sending out the message that his own new record will need no such theatrics.
MUSIC
kexp.org

New Music Reviews (9/13)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Little Simz, Low, Bomba Estéreo, and more.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Interview – Brian John Harwood (Kansas Stone)

Hailing from Barrie, Ontario, Kansas Stone consists of core members and long-time friends Brian Harwood and Matt Davey. They are a high-energy country band that fuels off of many different styles and delivers a sound that ranges from old and new country, blues, and rock. This duo is also known for their catchy melodies and well-crafted original songs. Kansas Stone’s single, “Blaze of Nothing,” was nominated for the Music Video of the Year award at the 2019 Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAO) Awards.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Hatim

Vancouver-based Sudanese/Canadian R&B-Soul artist, Hatim has recently released his EP, Summer Fling. The EP is inspired by a real-life relationship of Hatim’s and is upbeat, bright, and funky as hell. The five-song EP is relatable, following the trials and tribulations one faces when beginning a relationship and accepting its ultimate demise.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Django Reinhardt
Person
Brandon Baker
Person
Jimi Hendrix
canadianbeats.ca

Hush releases new single, “Story of Gold”

Toronto, ON-based indie-pop duo, Hush is made up of singer-songwriter Jessica Deutsch and multi-instrumentalist music producer Tyler Emond. The pair have unveiled their new single, “Story of Gold” from their upcoming EP, Pull the Sky, which is set for release in Fall 2021. The single is co-written and co-produced by Deutsch and Emond in their home studio.
MUSIC
Daily Mississippian

Album review: “Certified Lover Boy”

The most surprising thing about Drake’s newest studio album, “Certified Lover Boy” was the cover. The multi-platinum megastar announced the album out of nowhere, right on the heels of Kanye West’s highly anticipated “Donda”. CLB was initially slated for release in August 2020, but was postponed indefinitely. Drake announced the album on his instagram a mere week before its release date of Sept. 3. Promotion was limited to a series of cryptic billboards that popped up in major cities across the US and Canada like Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Memphis.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Here Is Every Sample on Drake’s 'Certified Lover Boy’ Album

As the music world continues to digest Certified Lover Boy album, music education YouTube channel bandstand has delivered a breakdown of every sample on Drake‘s sixth studio project. Kicking off the 21-track release, “Champagne Poetry” directly utilizes the pitched and looped intro from Masego’s 2017 track “Navajo.” The same sonic...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 40 best song lyrics of all time, from Kendrick Lamar to Kate Bush

A devastating couplet is every pop star’s secret weapon. Whether it’s Morrissey grumbling about having to go to bed with nothing but a Sylvia Plath anthology for warmth or Kate Bush crooning sweet nothings-that-are-actually-dark-somethings lyrics illuminate and elevate a song. Words bring clarity and drama, opening a secret passage to an artist’s internal life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#My Culture#Saskatchewan#Alberta#Juno#Velveteen Music#Electric Religious#Red Bull Crashed Ice 2015#Cbc#Indigenous#Crystal Baby Music#Encore Graphics#Cmi#Auteur Research#Different Sauce#Antiskeptic Entertainment#Subculture Media#Bison
mxdwn.com

Iggy Pop And Matt Sweeney Cover The Velvet Underground & Nico’s “European Son”

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney of Skunk, Chavez and Zwan have joined forces on a cover of “European Son,” a track originally featured on The Velvet Underground & Nico’s self-titled debut. This recording will be featured on the upcoming tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which will be out on September 24 via Verve Records. Other artists set to be featured on this project include Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Andrew Bird, Lucius, Kurt Vile & The Violators, St. Vincent, Thomas Bartlett, Thurston Moore and Courtney Barnett.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

The New Niagara Surge: Brett Friesen and The Particle Sound

A fresh wave is rising in Niagara—and it’s coming out of St. Catharines, with singer-songwriter Brett Friesen and new label The Particle Sound steering the ship upon its crest. It could turn out to be the same sort of tidal impetus that launched the likes of Alexisonfire and Attack in...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Gregory Porter says his latest spirit-renewing album is 'quintessential me'

Gregory Porter didn’t know while he was making it, but his latest album, “All Rise,” is just what his fans needed. Porter’s sixth album, out in 2020, features the baritone singer on 16 jazz, blues, gospel and soul songs capped by the moving “Revival.”. “I’m not saying I’m a prophet,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

"Certified Lover Boy" Is Already Most-Streamed Album on Apple Music This Year

It comes as no surprise that Drake's Certified Lover Boy is already breaking records on streaming services, most of which were previously set by 2018's Scorpion outing. While breaking Spotify's record for most single-day streams on the platform, the album is absolutely shattering expectations on Apple Music as it only took less than 24 hours for CLB to be the most-streamed album on the platform for the entire year of 2021. It becomes the largest debut ever on Apple Music, eclipsing the record set by Scorpion three years ago.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Harper's Bazaar

The Culture Lover’s September Guide

This month, Broadway, New York City Ballet, and the Metropolitan Opera will reopen their doors at last, marking a major turning point in cultural activities when it comes to the performing arts. Other in-person event highlights include Blue Note Jazz Club’s 40th Anniversary celebration, and the opening of Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, while exciting art shows and a climate-focused audiovisual experience round out the list.
ENTERTAINMENT
PopMatters

Paramour Session: An Interview with Singer-Songwriter Rufus Wainwright

Unfollow the Rules, the title of singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s most recent studio album has taken on a new meaning, one that no one could have predicted during the album’s composition. It’s no longer simply a phrase his daughter came up with. It’s what he’s had to do over the past year and a half to keep producing music. On the title track, he sings, “Sometimes I feel like my brain turns to leaves,” which perhaps strikes more of a chord now than he originally intended.
MUSIC
soapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Who Will Survive?

These GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers are explosive — literally! As Carly and Jason prepare to walk down the aisle and exchange vows, things in Nixon Falls take a deadly turn! Who will escape with their lives?. At the hospital, Britt notices Maxie a little overdressed for a doctor’s appointment and brightly...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy