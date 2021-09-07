Electric Religious immerses himself in Métis culture in his latest album “Tragic Lover”

Last month, in response to being doxxed by Kanye West, as their feud escalated while their respective album releases approached, Drake posted the most carefree possible video of himself — chuckling in a convertible, the Toronto night sky gliding behind him, a lover’s heart etched into his hairline, beaming and seemingly even tickled by the threat. On his just-released new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake responds again to West having disseminated his address, this time putting it in words. “Get that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation,” he raps on “7am On Bridle Path,” easily the most instantly chattered-about track, firing shot after shot at his peer, sounding as unbothered as he looked on camera. Unlike West, whose trail of antics beefed up hype around the release of “Donda,” Drake projects contentment, sending out the message that his own new record will need no such theatrics.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO