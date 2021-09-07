CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Beat: Mariners rally to beat Astros, 8-5

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Sept. 6-12: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians and more.

Here's a daily tracker of baseball scores and more:

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

Pro baseball

Mariners 8, Astros 5 — Seattle was facing another loss and a three-game sweep at Houston. But, the Mariners rallied.

Thanks to homers by Marwin Gonzalez and Jose Altuve and a Kyle Tucker RBI double, the Astros led 4-2 heading into the seventh inning. But, Jarred Kelenic tied it with a two-run double for Seattle.

Then, in the ninth inning, Jose Marmalejos stroked a two-run single and J.P. Crawford slammed a two-run homer. Alex Bregman homered for Houston in the bottom of the inning, but reliever Paul Sewald finished it off.

Abraham Toro had a two-run double earlier in the game.

Seattle (76-64) returns to T-Mobile Park for three games against Arizona, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12, and three with Boston, Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 13-15.

The Mariners swept the Diamondbacks last weekend in Arizona.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

Pro baseball

Astros 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings — Carlos Correa's ground-rule double plated Yuli Gurriel with the winning run as Houston rallied to beat visiting Seattle.

Houston's Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it, 4-4.

Kyle Seager had given Seattle a 3-2 lead with a sixth-inning homer and the Mariners made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning on a single by Luis Torrens and a Houston error.

Jose Altuve had a homer for Houston. Bregman had an earlier RBI double. J.P. Crawford had a two-run single for Seattle.

The teams play the series finale at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Indians 5, Canadians 4 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver's Philip Clarke hit a solo homer but Spokane topped Vancouver. The Indians had 13 hits. Ezequiel Tovar went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Hops — Hillsboro's Tuesday game at Tri-City was cancelled because of COVID-19 contact tracing with the Dust Devils.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

Pro baseball

Astros 11, Mariners 2 — Seattle had risen to second place in the American League West Division after five consecutive wins, and entered a three-game series at Houston at 13 games above .500 (75-62).

But, the streak came to a screeching halt against the Astros, the first-place team in the A.L. West.

The Astros scored six runs in the second inning off starter Yusei Kikuchi, who loaded the bases on walks. A fielder's choice grounder and an error by Abraham Toro scored the first two runs, and Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer and Yordan Alvarez an RBI double.

That's all that Lance McCullers would need. He allowed four hits and two runs, on a Toro two-run double, in six innings. Seattle had only five hits.

The Astros had 14 hits. Kyle Tucker had three hits, three runs and two RBIs.

dallassun.com

Adolis Garcia ties Rangers' rookie HR record in win over Astros

Jordan Lyles threw seven shutout innings and Adolis Garcia matched the club record for home runs by a rookie as the Texas Rangers pounded the Houston Astros 8-1 on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Lyles (9-11) entered with the second-highest qualifying ERA (5.43) in the majors yet produced his second consecutive...
MLB
expressnews.com

Zack Greinke roughed up in return as Rangers romp past Astros

ARLINGTON — The sound and sight must feel familiar, so Zack Grienke chose not to watch what followed. He released a four-seam fastball, finished his follow-through and brought both feet together. He gave a slight hop upon impact. Greinke focused his gaze on DJ Peters, the latest man to maul a mislocated pitch.
MLB
Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
