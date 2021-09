Crockpot Chili Recipe – Want a dinner everyone can agree on? Try this easy Crockpot chili recipe. First, brown ground beef, garlic, onion, and chili in a skillet for maximum flavor, then transfer to the slow cooker with beans, tomato, spices, and beef stock. Set the slow cooker for 4 hours and you get a hearty, flavorful beef chili ready for dinner. Enjoy!