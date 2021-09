Lucille Anita Aukamp Fox, 95 of Seymour passed away at Silver Oaks Health Campus on September 3, 2021. She was born December 17, 1925 in St. Peter, Illinois to Ernst Karl Wilhelm “Charley” and Alma Elizabeth Bernhardt Aukamp. She married John M. Fox on March 16, 1946 in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2014.