Razer Introduces Exclusive Halo Infinite PC Peripherals

By Aaron Nashar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, Razer unveils its exclusive Master Chief inspired collection of PC peripherals, soon to be available for pre-order. The list of halo-themed PC peripherals includes some of Razer’s most popular products including the Razer Kaira Pro headphones which use the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers and a patented 3-part design that is custom made so players could hear every audio detail as they battle the Banished.

