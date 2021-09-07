Razer Introduces Exclusive Halo Infinite PC Peripherals

In anticipation of the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, Razer unveils its exclusive Master Chief inspired collection of PC peripherals, soon to be available for pre-order. The list of halo-themed PC peripherals includes some of Razer’s most popular products including the Razer Kaira Pro headphones which use the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers and a patented 3-part design that is custom made so players could hear every audio detail as they battle the Banished.