Tales of Arise Gets a Summary Trailer Ahead of its Release

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco released a Summary Trailer for its upcoming JRPG Tales of Arise, revealing more of what fans can expect of the latest installment in the acclaimed RPG franchise ahead of its release at the end of the week. With that said, the trailer showcased many of the features present in the game, such as its new gameplay, its new fishing and farming mechanics. The trailer, which you can check out below, also revealed a new synopsis for the game, as well as new in-game scenes and a glimpse of its skill tree mechanic.

