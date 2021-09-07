Dead by Daylight Update 5.2.0 Patch Notes

Update 5.2.0 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This got to be one of the most anticipated updates in a long time. The developers released a lot of teasers before the launch of this new update, so most players know what they are going to get. The new killer was a topic of controversy among players of the community, but most of the player base is happy with the new addition.